Ascension activates drainage employees, pumps turned on amid Monday rain storm

4 hours 4 minutes ago Monday, May 17 2021 May 17, 2021 May 17, 2021 9:06 PM May 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES - A handful of streets closed Monday evening as rain soaked the region with heavy storms moving through after 6 p.m.

All parish drainage employees were put on "alert," the Ascension Parish government said in a news release Monday evening.  Parish pumping stations were fully activated, the parish said.

The Marvin Braud Pumping Station, which drains a major portion of east Ascension Parish, is on, as are
the pumps in Sorrento and Henderson Bayou.

Ascension Parish residents who receive water in their homes are requested to report it to the
Citizens Service Center by calling 225-450-1200.

Six to 8 inches of rain fell in parts of Ascension Parish by nine Monday evening. 

As of 9 p.m. Monday, a handful of roads were flooded in Ascension Parish.

