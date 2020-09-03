Latest Weather Blog
Asbestos inspector pleads guilty to fraudulent reports
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A contractor has pleaded guilty to a theft charge for defrauding a Louisiana school system out of more than $200,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said.
Marc Victoriano, 46, of Covington, entered the plea Wednesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.
Prosecutors said Victoriano and his company were hired to do asbestos inspections for the Terrebonne Parish School Board, but he collected money after providing fraudulent air monitoring and asbestos testing reports.
He was charged after Louisiana environmental officials contacted a lab to get more information on the documents and tests. The lab told Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality inspectors that the reports could not be authenticated, according to court documents.
Victoriano faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing was set for Dec. 16.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
E. Feliciana School board member reportedly paid despite regularly missing school board...
-
Man accused of shooting elderly panhandler bonds out
-
Entergy initiates plan to restore power to hundreds of thousands in Southwest...
-
Inhaled nitric oxide therapy could help kill coronavirus, LSU researcher says
-
Several LSU student groups investigated for violating virus restrictions
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen