Asbestos inspector pleads guilty to fraudulent reports

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A contractor has pleaded guilty to a theft charge for defrauding a Louisiana school system out of more than $200,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said.

Marc Victoriano, 46, of Covington, entered the plea Wednesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

Prosecutors said Victoriano and his company were hired to do asbestos inspections for the Terrebonne Parish School Board, but he collected money after providing fraudulent air monitoring and asbestos testing reports.

He was charged after Louisiana environmental officials contacted a lab to get more information on the documents and tests. The lab told Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality inspectors that the reports could not be authenticated, according to court documents.

Victoriano faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing was set for Dec. 16.

