As tribute to star, 'Black Panther' movie airs tonight on WBRZ

In honor of the shocking death of star actor, Chadwick Boseman, 'Black Panther' starring Boseman as the titled character will air Sunday, August 30, along with a special commemorating his life and legacy on WBRZ.

The film will air commercial free from 8 p.m. to 10:20 p.m. followed by an ABC News special 'Chadwick Boseman: A tribute for a King' from 10:20 to 11 p.m.

Boseman starred as numerous black figures and icons such as Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson, and James Brown. He died Friday after a 4 year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman was 43 years old.