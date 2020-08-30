89°
Latest Weather Blog
As tribute to star, 'Black Panther' movie airs tonight on WBRZ
In honor of the shocking death of star actor, Chadwick Boseman, 'Black Panther' starring Boseman as the titled character will air Sunday, August 30, along with a special commemorating his life and legacy on WBRZ.
The film will air commercial free from 8 p.m. to 10:20 p.m. followed by an ABC News special 'Chadwick Boseman: A tribute for a King' from 10:20 to 11 p.m.
Boseman starred as numerous black figures and icons such as Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson, and James Brown. He died Friday after a 4 year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman was 43 years old.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healing Place Church steps in to help people affected by Hurricane Laura
-
President Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage
-
Vigil calling for justice for fatal shooting of Danny Buckley
-
Trump arrives to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts
-
Dozens of dead fish wash up in City Park Lake Friday
Sports Video
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...