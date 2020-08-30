As tribute to star, 'Black Panther' movie airs tonight on WBRZ

89°
Sunday, August 30 2020
In honor of the shocking death of star actor, Chadwick Boseman,  'Black Panther' starring Boseman as the titled character will air Sunday, August 30, along with a special commemorating his life and legacy on WBRZ.

The film will air commercial free from 8 p.m. to 10:20 p.m. followed by an ABC News special 'Chadwick Boseman: A tribute for a King' from 10:20 to 11 p.m.

Boseman starred as numerous black figures and icons such as Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson, and James Brown. He died Friday after a 4 year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman was 43 years old.

