As protesters picket deadly deputy-involved shooting, lawman spotted in uniform

CLINTON – Tensions weren’t strained but a large group sent a message in East Feliciana Parish Friday – they want a transparent investigation into a deputy-involved shooting death.

Myron Flowers, 28, was shot and killed two weeks ago by East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputy Cullen Wilson. The coroner’s office said Flowers died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sources told WBRZ, the deputy fired after someone fired first. The department has maintained the shooting was justified.

Friday, the group who took to the streets of the usually small town asked for a fair investigation. Some shouted for “justice.”

“We need to know something now,” Glenda Flowers, a family member said.

“We’re not satisfied. We’re not just going to leave it there,” she said.

Wilson, the deputy, was not injured in the altercation. Officials said a Clinton police officer, identified as Richard Boudin, stopped to assist the deputy in what appears to have started as a traffic stop.

The town police chief put the officer on leave immediately after the shooting.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's office previously said the inquiry into what happened would be a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and Louisiana State Police.

Wilson was spotted in uniform for a meeting around the time of the peaceful protest in Clinton. When questioned about the meeting, the sheriff's office said it was not prepared to comment on deputy Wilson’s duty status at this point, but they expect to have more information next week.

They maintain the deputy acted legally and justifiably.

