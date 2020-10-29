As multiple fast food chains make menu adjustments, Panera Bread starts serving pizza

Fans of healthy fast food have another option on one of their favorite menus. Panera Bread is now offering customers flatbread pizzas.

Customers can choose from three pizzas: Cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon that range from $8 to $9.

"Our guests have been asking for this for years," Panera Bread's chief brand and concept officer Eduardo Luz said in a press release.

Multiple fast food chains in the US have been making significant changes to their menus amid the pandemic.

With dine-in services shuttered for most restaurants, many companies seem to be adjusting menus to include choices that, while more conducive to fast, casual take-out also trigger memories of substantial 'comfort foods.'

In October alone, Dunkin added a spicy donut to its menu, Papa John's introduced a new cheeseburger pizza, Wendy's rolled out a new chicken sandwich, Kentucky Fried Chicken released a new sauce, and McDonald's included several new pastries to its menu.

Panera is hoping its new pizza will hit the spot with customer and boost its sales.

"As restaurant traffic across the industry increasingly shifts to later in the day, Flatbread Pizzas allow Panera to further compete across dayparts and appeal to off-premise consumer preferences," the company said in a press release.

Click here for more information on Panera Bread.