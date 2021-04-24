As Mulkey mulls LSU job, her hometown buzzes

TICKFAW, La. - Louisiana law prohibits buildings from being named after those still living. However, there's no law when it comes to naming roads. That's why you'll find Kim Mulkey Drive in the Baylor women's basketball coach's hometown.

"She's a legend, you know, everybody believes it, everybody knows it," Ayla Guzzardo, the women's basketball coach at Southeastern said. Playing here, growing up here, you go down the street [and] you can go right there in Tickfaw and see her name on the street."

As Mulkey and LSU work towards a deal to bring the hall of fame coach to Baton Rouge, according to sources, Guzzardo, also from Tangipahoa Parish, is buzzing at the thought of having an idol of hers just down I-12.

"We played her my first year [coaching at Southeastern] and we got killed," Guzzardo said. "She didn't take it easy on us. That's tough, but that's the type of coach that she is."

The loss in that matchup with Mulkey's powerhouse Baylor program is not what Guzzardo remembers. What she hasn't forgotten is the native of Tangipahoa Parish on the other bench.

"I walked up to her before the game, shook hands, congratulated her," Guzzardo said. "She asked me, 'where's my Hi-Ho Barbeque.' Something small, something so small. She knows where she's from. She knows where she's at."

Guzzardo, who returned to Hammond a handful of years ago after a successful coaching stint at the University of Akron, knows the feeling of wanting to return home, a possibility for Mulkey, who is reportedly mulling the LSU gig.

However, even before coaching came into play, Guzzardo knew of Mukley's legacy from her time at Hammond High School, and later, Louisiana Tech.

"She used to play baseball with the boys," Guzzardo said. "She gave me an opportunity to do that. I played baseball on the boys' team. It was tough, it was hard, but she started it, she did it. She's a trendsetter, you can see her outfits on the sideline."

Fans, too, are relishing the chance to see Mulkey trade in the green and gold for purple and gold.

"She is a Louisiana girl," Gary Sandifer said. "I think the great thing about Kim is that through the years she has never forgotten her roots."

Besides the potential to welcome back a hometown hero, Guzzardo also believes Mulkey can bring what she's built at Baylor, back to Baton Rouge and return the Tigers to glory.

"She can do that here at LSU, and they have all the tools to be successful, just like we've all been given," Guzzardo said." "It's a phenomenal program, and it has been phenomenal for decades, and she can bring it back to where it needs to be. She can do that."