As LSU's Presidential search continues, final decision expected by close of week

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana State University works towards the implementation of changes related to its Title IX policies, it's clear that a new President will be the one to lead the overhaul.

The question of who that new President will be, may soon be answered.

By the end of the first week in May, one of three finalists hoping to fill this role will likely be announced.

The three candidates aiming to become LSU's new System President and Chancellor of the university's flagship campus and namesake are Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier, Dr. James (Jim) Henderson, and Dr. William (Bill) Tate, IV.

Henderson currently serves as System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System.

Droegemeier was employed by the United States Federal Government as the former Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).



Tate now serves as a Distinguished Professor with the University of South Carolina's Education Foundation and as Provost and Executive Vice President for its Office of Academic Affairs.

Their final round of interviews began over the weekend and are expected to reach their conclusion Wednesday.

During this final set of interviews, each candidate willvisit LSU in person to meet with various groups and stakeholders. These meet and greets will include faculty and staff, students, administrators from multiple campuses, as well as alumni and donors.

The very last interview takes place Wednesday, with Dr. Tate's participation in a Research and Scholarly Work forum.

The next step is a Thursday, May 6 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, during which a final decision will be made.

The public nature of this hiring process marks it as rather unique from interviews conducted in years past.

This time, finalists for the coveted position are interviewed in public, with each event open for both in-person and online viewing.

Members of the community will also be able to provide online feedback by means of a survey, which will remain open until Wednesday evening.

Click here to participate in the survey.