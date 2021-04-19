As Livingston Parish deals with floods, new drainage ideas are floated

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Roads and yards are still covered in water on Sunday following heavy rain in the capital area.

Resident Linda Spinks' yard is still soaked, ruining her vegetable garden.

"I kept thinking, well there goes all that hard work and money," Spinks said.



Spinks blamed the flooding on the debris-clogged parish drainage canal. Many parish residents are annoyed by the situation.

"My phone just rang off the line this past seven days because people were just frustrated," Livingston Councilman Shane Mack said.

Mack helped pioneer the Livingston Parish Council's new gravity drainage district project, which is supposed to help solve flooding issues.

However, the parish still needs to raise money to mitigate flooding.

Mack says he's confident that the council will find a way to generate money for flood control, but hopes that everyone in the parish will get involved in fundraising.