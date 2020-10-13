As flu season begins, Gov. Edwards will speak publicly before getting vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - Health experts say influenza activity often begins to increase in October and tends to peak between December and February. For this reason, doctors recommend getting a flu shot to protect oneself from the virus.

In harmony with this advice, Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to get his flu shot on the morning of Tuesday, October 13 and briefly address the public before being vaccinated.

He'll speak with the public at 10:30 a.m. from Our Lady of the Lake North Baton Rouge Clinic on Airline Highway.

Many Louisiana doctors are in agreement with the CDC and other federal health agencies who agree that getting one's flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic is critical.

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot before the virus begins spreading in the community because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu.

