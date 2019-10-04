91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

As expected, Sunshine Bridge to fully reopen in November

33 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 October 04, 2019 12:03 PM October 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Transportation officials say workers are putting the finishing touches on the Sunshine Bridge and expect to have it open next month, more than a year after a barge collision kicked off a string of sporadic closures and delays.

On Friday, DOTD confirmed it's on track to reopen the bridge in early November, a goal that was set after the last delay in August. Workers will spend the next month finishing up a series of planned renovations to the bridge.

Drivers should expect some lane closures in the short-term while workers move concrete barriers from the westbound lane and install permanent striping. Other touch-ups will include adjustments to safety cables and joint seals.

Once all lanes are open, crews will continue with maintenance work under the bridge approaches on both sides of the river. This work is not anticipated to affect traffic and all four lanes are expected to remain open.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days