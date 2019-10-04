As expected, Sunshine Bridge to fully reopen in November

DONALDSONVILLE - Transportation officials say workers are putting the finishing touches on the Sunshine Bridge and expect to have it open next month, more than a year after a barge collision kicked off a string of sporadic closures and delays.

On Friday, DOTD confirmed it's on track to reopen the bridge in early November, a goal that was set after the last delay in August. Workers will spend the next month finishing up a series of planned renovations to the bridge.

Drivers should expect some lane closures in the short-term while workers move concrete barriers from the westbound lane and install permanent striping. Other touch-ups will include adjustments to safety cables and joint seals.

Once all lanes are open, crews will continue with maintenance work under the bridge approaches on both sides of the river. This work is not anticipated to affect traffic and all four lanes are expected to remain open.