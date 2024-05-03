As EBR schools seek fourth leader in four years, board sets discussion sessions for next week

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is encouraging community members to attend several meetings next week as they look to get the public's input on the district's new superintendent.

The district is seeking its fourth superintendent in as many years. The board this year decided against renewing Sito Narcisse's contract after recent turmoil in the 41,000-student district.

A number of meetings are scheduled with school patrons in the coming week, beginning Monday at Tara High School. Sessions will be held at Liberty High and Glen Oaks high schools the next two nights.

The board turned down a 21.6 percent pay raise for Narcisse last winter, voting after a number of bumbles. Transportation problems fueled rampant dissatisfaction with the school system, and drivers conducted a one-day strike, forcing the district to call off classes.

Previously, some students were upset at what was billed as a college- and career-fair field trip. The district-sponsored event was actually run by a religious group, at a church, and included religious overtones and discussions about sexual abstinence.

Details on next week's meetings are:

Meeting 1: May 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Tara High School. A meeting for community organizations and nonprofit agencies will follow from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m..

Meeting 2: May 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Magnet High School

Meeting 3: May 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Glen Oaks Magnet High School

If anyone is unable to attend in person, a meeting will be held virtually on May 8, from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.. Join by clicking here.

For more information about the superintendent search and updates on the community meetings, visit ebrschools.org