As businesses struggle to hire BREC says they're starting to recover

BATON ROUGE - As businesses across the state continue to struggle to hire employees, BREC says they are starting to recover.

"I had fewer employees a month ago, right now I have about 80 possible employees for Liberty Lagoon right now,” Daniel Burge, BREC Aquatics Manager.

Daniel ties the influx in applications to a few things.

"People are realizing school is over and people need a summer job,” said Burge.

Also saying certain age groups don't qualify for unemployment benefits, that business has blamed the shortage in employees on.

"At Liberty Lagoon we can hire 16 and older, we train you to be lifeguards, guest services, and ticket sellers,” said Burge.

BREC has tried different methods to recruit including job fairs and heading to schools. They say across the board at camps they are still looking for counselors and other staffers, but specifically at Liberty Lagoon, they're doing better.

"I have about 10 positions left out of my total employment here," said Burge.

Although their teams are coming together, it's still late in the game, so Daniel's playing catch up.

"I usually start all my hiring back in December and I start all my training classes in January, February and March,” said Burge.

Saying it'll take a lot of work but they will still open on time.