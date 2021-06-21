As Amazon Prime Day begins, BBB issues warning regarding online shopping scams

Amazon's biggest sale event of the year is in full swing Monday, as Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicks off.

Online shoppers are invited to scour the website to find savings on thousands of products from top brands from Monday, June 21 until Tuesday, June 22.

But as consumers peruse their favorite Amazon departments, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is reminding folks that the big day will likely be rife with scammers hoping to snag dollars from innocent consumers via phishing scams, misleading ads, and look alike websites.

The BBB suggests consumers implement the following practices to avoid online shopping scams on Prime Day:

-Beware of fake look alike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

-Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see.

-Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “https” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “http.” It is NOT secure.

-Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices. Here’s one example involving game consoles.

-Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be alert of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

Click here for more information from the BBB on how to avoid scams while shopping online.