Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's annual MPAC fundraiser returns in March

BATON ROUGE — The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's annual fundraising event is coming up.

MPAC 2026 — Music. Performance. Art. Community. — is transforming the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on March 6 into a space celebrating music, art, food and community in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Music will be provided by dueling DJs DJ A$H and DJ Jay Da Wizard. Also at the event will be the Shell Gallery, which will feature the work of artist Dennis Parker, while Chef Celeste Gill will cater the event.

A silent auction will also be held.

According to the arts council, every ticket to the event will support the council and its "programs that uplift local artists, educators, and creative opportunities across our region. MPAC fuels the work that keeps creativity thriving in our community."

Tickets can be purchased here.