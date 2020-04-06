Arts Council BR starts 'Hearts From Home' campaign to support healthcare workers, encourage others to stay-at-home

BATON ROUGE- In the midst of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge invites the community to join in a creative endeavor to support local healthcare workers struggling to help others hit by COVID-19.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is asking the public to join them in 'The Hearts From Home' campaign by displaying blue hearts on the windows of homes or businesses to let healthcare workers know they are appreciated as they fight the coronavirus on the frontlines.

"The goal is for our healthcare workers to see them as they drive by and be encouraged," Rebecca Rainey with the Arts Council of GBR, said.

When it comes to victims of the pandemic, it is the medical workers who are being hit the hardest.

Coming into contact with COVID-19 patients every day, they are suffering a higher infection rate than the general public.

"Our healthcare workers have asked us to stay home and they are going to work for us and so we want to show our support by putting hearts in our windows so that they know we are home for them," Rainey said.

The Arts Council has templates on its website to assist the public in making these heart shapes at www.artsbr.org/heartsfromhomebr.

To increase visibility, the Arts Council has created the hashtag #HeartsFromHomeBR and invites participants to post photos of their windows on social media using this hashtag. This way, even if medical professionals do not see the hearts while they are driving, they will see photos on social media.