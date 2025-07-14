Latest Weather Blog
Artists at Audubon State Historic Site participating in project to celebrate America's 250th birthday
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville is participating in a massive art project to celebrate America's upcoming 250th anniversary.
The national Scrollathon is a project aiming to create a giant textile scroll that will be displayed at the Kennedy Center in the nation's capital.
Each square of that scroll is meant to represent each state.
“They're collaborating on a work of art, a legacy artwork that's going to represent your state for the 250th Birthday of America, then they have their photographic portrait created for a permanent record on the project, and then we do a little interview of them, asking them what one word describes their hopes for the future of America,” artist Steven Ladd said.
Organizers hope to have the project completed by next summer.
