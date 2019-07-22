89°
Art Neville, founder of The Meters and Neville Brothers, dead at 81
NEW ORLEANS - Art Neville, member of one of New Orleans most well-known musical families and founder of The Meters, has died.
WWL reports Neville's family confirmed he died at age 81 Monday.
He was also famous for singing vocals for "Mardi Gras Mambo," the decades-old carnival anthem released by The Hawketts.
Neville retired from performing in 2018 due to ongoing health problems. Earlier that year, Neville and his fellow Meters earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
His brother Charles died in 2018.
