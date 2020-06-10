Arsonists accused of causing $800,000 in damages head to federal court, Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Three alleged arsonists, accused of causing $800,000 in damages are scheduled to appear in federal court, Wednesday.

Officials say the three who were arrested in connection with four fires in Baton Rouge -21-year-old Terry Lemond Dorsey, 22-year-old Kenyatta Sheire Huggins, and 22-year-old Shamyrin Djhodi James Johnson- told investigators they wanted "to make a statement" as a part of the widespread protests against police brutality, according to court records.

The first fire set was at a Fieldstone Drive business on the night of May 31. About seven hours later, on June 1, another fire was set at a second business on Airline Hwy.

The following two fires, both at tire shops, were set early Tuesday, June 2.

Dorsey, Huggins, and Johnson were each booked with four counts of simple arson and two counts of criminal conspiracy.