Arsonist sets fire to Virginia Street home early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - An arsonist set fire to a home in Old South Baton Rouge early Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home within the 2000 block of Virginia Street sustained $30,000 in fire-related damages when it was intentionally set ablaze around 1:40 a.m.

Firefighters say when they were called to the scene of the fire, they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

It took one hour for first responders to get the fire under control.

Thanks to their quick response, the flames did not spread to neighboring homes.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419