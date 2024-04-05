Arsonist sets fire to Perkins Road storage facility

BATON ROUGE — A storage facility at the corner of Perkins Road and Essen Lane was intentionally set on fire.

The back of the ClimaStor Self Storage location was damaged Thursday evening after a pallet caught fire and spread to the wall of the building. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:10 p.m. and was quickly put out by 5:15 p.m. before it could spread inside the facility.

After the fire was out, firefighters reportedly noticed that the fire had started in multiple locations, leading investigators to conclude the fire was a result of arson. A suspect has not been identified.