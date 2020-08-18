Arsonist sets fire to north Baton Rouge home early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home in a community nestled between Plank Road and North Acadian Thruway was intentionally set on fire early Tuesday (August 18) morning, firefighters say.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to the arson-related blaze on Erie Street around 1:35 a.m. where first responders say they "found fires burning in multiple locations."

The flames were extinguished before they could spread to nearby homes, and no injuries were reported.

That said, the fire caused about $15,000 worth of damage to the home.

Officials ask that anyone with information about this fire contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.