Arsonist sets fire to North Acadian area home

BATON ROUGE - On Monday night, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Acadian, near North Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 10:24 p.m. and found the vacant home fully engulfed in flames. They battled the blaze for thirty minutes before getting it under control.

No one was injured during the fire, but the home was completely destroyed.

Investigators say the fire was caused by an arsonist and they're urging anyone with information to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.