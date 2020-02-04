66°
Latest Weather Blog
Arsonist sets fire to North Acadian area home
BATON ROUGE - On Monday night, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Acadian, near North Street.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 10:24 p.m. and found the vacant home fully engulfed in flames. They battled the blaze for thirty minutes before getting it under control.
No one was injured during the fire, but the home was completely destroyed.
Investigators say the fire was caused by an arsonist and they're urging anyone with information to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teacher on leave from local middle school amid criminal investigation
-
Man accused of leaving elderly woman to live in pet feces now...
-
Baton Rouge mayoral race already taking shape
-
Family believes faith may have kept them safe during massive house fire
-
Police: 7-year-old struck & killed after running into roadway while playing