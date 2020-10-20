Arsonist sets fire at Florida Boulevard warehouse, investigators say

BATON ROUGE - As of Tuesday (Oct. 20) morning, investigators are searching for the person responsible for an intentionally set blaze at a warehouse along Florida Boulevard, representatives of the Baton Rouge Fire Department say.

According to fire investigators, an arsonist made their way into a vacant warehouse within the 4500 block of Florida Boulevard and set a small pile of trash ablaze shortly before 2 a.m., Tuesday.

After being dispatched to the scene of the fire, first responders saw smoke coming from the warehouse. They hurried inside and extingushed the trash fire before it was able to spread.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the building sustained $10,000 in fire-related damages.

Anyone with information related to this act of arson is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867