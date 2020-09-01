82°
Arsonist sets destructive house fire on Yazoo Street

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A house fire started by an arsonist occurred early Tuesday morning in a residential area just south of I-10 and east of Stanford Avenue. 

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were dispatched to the 4500 block of Yazoo Street shortly after 3 a.m. where they found a home "engulfed in flames."

The fire was contained before it could damage neighboring buildings and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The blaze resulted in $60,000 in damages and investigators confirmed that the fire was intentionally set. 

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

