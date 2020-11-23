Latest Weather Blog
Arsonist sets Circle K gas pump on fire early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, a gas pump at a Circle K on Airline Highway was intentionally set ablaze, investigators say.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) have confirmed that the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at a Circle K gas station within the 5500 block of Airline Highway.
According to a BRFD representative, first responders rushed to the Circle K where they found a small fire around one of the station's gas pumps.
Jumping into action, they quickly extinguished the blaze before it could spread.
Officials say a fire investigator was called to the scene and analyzed video from the store's security camera.
The footage revealed an unidentified Black man pulling up to the gas station in a dark colored Dodge Charger and then using the pump's nozzle to douse the pump in gasoline.
Officials say the man then set the fuel on fire before getting back into his vehicle and speeding away.
Video of the incident is expected to be released shortly.
According to BRFD, no one was injured during the blaze, but the incident caused $5,000 in damages.
Officials are asking members of the public who have pertinent information about this fire to contact investigators at 225-354-1419.
