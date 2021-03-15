Arsonist behind early morning house fire on East Polk Street

BATON ROUGE - In the early morning hours of Monday (March 15), officials say a fire was intentionally set in a residential area off Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge.

Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) confirm being dispatched to the 800 block of East Polk Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.

An official report from BRFD describes what firefighters discovered upon arriving, stating, "Firefighters arrived on scene to find the rear porch of the home on fire. They were able to contain the fire to the rear of the home, but the neighboring home did suffer some damage (melted siding) from the heat of the flames."

No one was injured during the blaze, but the home sustained $20,000 in damages and investigators later confirmed that an arsonist was responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information related to this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419