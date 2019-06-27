85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arson to blame for Virginia St. house fire, officials say

Thursday, June 27 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say arson is to blame for a morning fire in Baton Rouge.

The fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Virginia Street. At the scene, firefighters found the front of the house on fire.

Things were brought under control 6:23 a.m., officials say. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage.

Anyone with information on the fire can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at (225) 354-1419.

