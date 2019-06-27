85°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson to blame for Virginia St. house fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say arson is to blame for a morning fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Virginia Street. At the scene, firefighters found the front of the house on fire.
Things were brought under control 6:23 a.m., officials say. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage.
Anyone with information on the fire can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at (225) 354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: Three killed in 'crime of rage' near S. Harrells Ferry Rd.,suspect...
-
Three killed in "crime of rage" near S. Harrells Ferry Rd., suspect...
-
Metro council may 'pump the brakes' on 5G cell towers
-
BRPD identifies body dumped in broad daylight on Perkins Road
-
Baton Rouge firefighters honored for heroic flood rescue