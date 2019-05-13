67°
Arson to blame for morning house fire on W. Johnson Street

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to a reported fire at a house Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire was reported around 5:07 a.m. at a vacant house on West Johnston Street. At the scene, firefighters found the living room area on fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished before it could spread. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson. Anyone with information about the fire can call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

