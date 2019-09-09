Arson to blame for house fire on Fig St.

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Baton Rouge Sunday night.

The fire was reported at a home on Fig Street near Mc Calop Street. At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the house.

Authorities say the structure received heavy fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.