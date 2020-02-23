Arson suspected in Sunday morning house fire

BATON ROUGE- Arson is suspected in a early Sunday morning vacant house fire in Baton Rouge.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North 31st Street.

Firefighters found the home fully engulfed with flames when they arrived.

The house is a total loss.

This is the second vacant Baton Rouge home to catch fire this weekend.