54°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson suspected in morning vacant house fire
BATON ROUGE- Arson is suspected in a early Sunday morning vacant house fire in Baton Rouge.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North 31st Street.
Firefighters found the home fully engulfed with flames when they arrived.
The house is a total loss.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands gather the streets for the 40th Spanish Town parade
-
Anticipation grows as residents prepare for Spanish Town Parade
-
Krewe of Southdowns returns to the Roaring 20s
-
Sheriff's office investigating incident between students inside school restroom
-
Louisiana NAACP demands immediate resignation of judge over racist messages following WBRZ...