Arson suspected in Monday morning fire at Sherwood Meadow apartment

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe an early-morning apartment fire in the South Sherwood Forest area may have been set on purpose.

The fire broke out at an apartment home on Sherwood Meadow Drive, just off North Harrell's Ferry Road, sometime after 3 o'clock in the morning. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 4 a.m..

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire began inside a bedroom of one of the upstairs apartments. The fire damaged three units.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.