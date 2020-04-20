73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson suspected in Monday morning fire at Sherwood Meadow apartment

1 hour 40 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 April 20, 2020 11:51 AM April 20, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe an early-morning apartment fire in the South Sherwood Forest area may have been set on purpose.

The fire broke out at an apartment home on Sherwood Meadow Drive, just off North Harrell's Ferry Road, sometime after 3 o'clock in the morning. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 4 a.m..

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire began inside a bedroom of one of the upstairs apartments. The fire damaged three units.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days