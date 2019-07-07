81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arson suspected in house fire on W. Johnson Street

Sunday, July 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators suspect arson is the cause of a house fire they were called to early Sunday morning, on 299 W. Johnson St. 

The fire began in a middle bedroom of the home.  It vented through the attic before firefighters arrived but was contained to that section fo the home.  The rest of the home sustained moderate smoke damage.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call crime stoppers or fire investigators. 

