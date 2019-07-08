Arson suspected in house fire on Calumet Street

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a house fire on Calumet Street was set intentionally.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night in the 3000 block of Calumet Street. Once fire crews arrived on the scene they said 65% of the structure was in flames. They were able to get the fire under control preventing it from being a total loss. The flames did travel to the duplex next door causing minor damages.

No one was in the home during the blaze. The damages are estimated to be $ 35,000.