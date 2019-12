Arson suspected in house fire near Plank Road

BATON ROUGE- Fire investigators suspect arson is the cause of a house fire they were called to Sunday on 2400 Adams Avenue.



When crews arrived on the scene they found the blaze coming from the rear of the building. Officials say the fire was at vacant warehouse that appeared to be used by homeless people.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call crime stoppers or fire investigators.