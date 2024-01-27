63°
Arson ruled as cause of vacant house fire off Highland Road Saturday morning

Saturday, January 27 2024
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials have ruled arson as the cause of a vacant house fire off Highland Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived to the house on Napoleon Street shortly before 1 a.m. Firefighters discovered the house's front door open and fire visible in the second-floor window. Crews managed to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD Investigators at (225) 389-2050.

