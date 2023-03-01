84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson off Plank Road leaves vacant home total loss

3 hours 44 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, March 01 2023 Mar 1, 2023 March 01, 2023 9:24 AM March 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A home off Plank Road was completely destroyed by arson early Wednesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home at 2604 Duke Street was intentionally set. While firefighters were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby homes, the house itself was ruled a total loss. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the arson is encouraged to call (225) 389-2050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days