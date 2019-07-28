Arson determined as the cause of duplex fire on Calumet Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have confirmed arson as the cause of a fire at a duplex on Calumet Street earlier this month.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. on July 7th, at 3090 Calumet Street off of Winbourne Ave near Ariline Hwy. Fire crews arrived to the scene to find that 65% of the structure was in flames. They were able to get the fire under control, preventing it from being a total loss. There were no injuries, but house next door did receive heavy smoke damage.

Damages to the duplex are estimated to around $30,000. The case is still under investigation.