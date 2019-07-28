78°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson determined as the cause of duplex fire on Calumet Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have confirmed arson as the cause of a fire at a duplex on Calumet Street earlier this month.
The fire happened around 7 p.m. on July 7th, at 3090 Calumet Street off of Winbourne Ave near Ariline Hwy. Fire crews arrived to the scene to find that 65% of the structure was in flames. They were able to get the fire under control, preventing it from being a total loss. There were no injuries, but house next door did receive heavy smoke damage.
Damages to the duplex are estimated to around $30,000. The case is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Smoking 18-wheeler on Whiskey Bay
-
Drake Davis mother, girlfriend reaction on new arrest
-
Catholic Charities donates hundreds of shoes to struggling famlies
-
Law enforcement teaming up with church to trade gas money for firearms...
-
Woman was in the room when deputy fatally shot her boyfriend Thursday...