77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson at apartment building on Lobdell Boulevard displaces three residents

2 hours 24 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, May 09 2022 May 9, 2022 May 09, 2022 10:17 PM May 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An apartment building along Lobdell Boulevard was set on fire Monday night, causing $100,000 of damage to the building. 

Baton Rouge Fire Department said the two-story apartment building at Ardendale Oaks was intentionally set on fire shortly before 8 p.m. Flames were under control within 20 minutes. 

The Red Cross was called to help three residents that were displaced by the fire. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the arson should call (225) 389-2050. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days