Arson at apartment building on Lobdell Boulevard displaces three residents

BATON ROUGE - An apartment building along Lobdell Boulevard was set on fire Monday night, causing $100,000 of damage to the building.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said the two-story apartment building at Ardendale Oaks was intentionally set on fire shortly before 8 p.m. Flames were under control within 20 minutes.

The Red Cross was called to help three residents that were displaced by the fire.

Anyone with information about the arson should call (225) 389-2050.