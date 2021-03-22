'Arrogant and condescending': LSU board rips former president F. King Alexander in scathing letter

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Board of Supervisors released a cutting response Monday after former university president F. King Alexander shifted blame for the school's Title IX missteps, which were uncovered in a bombshell report earlier this month.

Click HERE to read the full letter from the LSU Board of Supervisors

Alexander, who was hired as Oregon State's university president in late 2019, pointed at LSU's Board of Supervisors as a roadblock in disciplining high-profile members in the athletics department.

Former players and coaches were at the center of many of the complaints laid out by law firm Husch Blackwell's report. That report included an investigation which found former coach Les Miles was accused of misconduct on several occasions.

Emails from 2013 show then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva recommended that Alexander fire Miles, but the head football coach stayed on for years after that investigation.

When questioned by Oregon State's Board of Trustees about the decision to keep Miles on, Alexander claimed he was powerless to make any big changes in the athletics department.

"There is a great deal of board intervention into athletics," Alexander said of LSU.

LSU Board Chair Robert Dampf issued a fiery response Monday saying that Alexander declined to be interviewed for the Husch Blackwell report on multiple occasions and that his testimony was offensive to the school and the state as a whole.

"I feel confident that I speak not only on behalf of my university, but also for my state, in saying that I am beyond offended by Dr. Alexander's arrogant and condescending comments about Louisiana's culture, our state, and our university," the letter read in part.

Alexander's future at Oregon State is still up the air. He was placed on probation last week, and Oregon State's board plans to reconvene Tuesday to further discuss the matter.