Arrested: Man responsible for hospital bomb threat
THIBODAUX - Deputies arrested a suspect responsible for a bomb threat made at Chabert Medical Center earlier this summer.
Authorities arrested Otrell Renae Every, 24, for calling the threat at the LSU Ochsner joint owned hospital in Terrebonne Parish.
Investigators found the bomb threat call was made from a phone line inside the hospital. Detectives conducted multiple interviews leading to Every who was a construction worker working on the medical center at the time of the call.
Officials say they arrested Every for communicating false information of planned arson, but later admitted to making the bomb threat in an interview with detectives.
Authorities booked Every in Terrebonne Parish Jail on charges of failure to appear in court, possession of drugs, unauthorized use of an access card and theft.
