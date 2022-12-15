Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.

BRPD said a warrant had been issued for a suspect's arrest and that officers plan to release his name Friday.

This is a developing story.

In November, another person was killed at the FairBridge Inn after an overnight shooting.