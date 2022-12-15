51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

22 hours 7 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, December 14 2022 Dec 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 11:16 AM December 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.

BRPD said a warrant had been issued for a suspect's arrest and that officers plan to release his name Friday.

This is a developing story. 

Trending News

In November, another person was killed at the FairBridge Inn after an overnight shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days