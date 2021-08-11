Arrest warrant issued for mother after 3 kids test positive for meth

ST MARTINVILLE - An active arrest warrant has been issued for a mother of three after her children tested positive for illicit drugs.

KLFY reported St. Martinville Police said Brittany Degeyter's three children, all under the age of ten, had their hair follicles tested, and all tests came back positive for meth.

St. Martinville Police told KLFY that Child Protective Services was contacted after someone saw Degeyter smoking meth. They added that they might have seen the children take meth while Deygeyter was there.

Police said Degeyter left the home before officers arrived. The children are currently in the custody of CPS.