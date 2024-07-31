Arrest warrant issued for teen who removed ankle monitor while on furlough from detention center

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was issued for a teen after he allegedly removed his ankle monitor while on furlough from a juvenile detention center, court records show.

Court documents showed Elmo Duncan Jr., 18, was on a three-day furlough before he was scheduled to be moved to the Swanson Center for Youth in Columbia.

According to the warrant, Duncan's father, Elmo Duncan Sr., contacted authorities after his son was nowhere to be found on Monday morning. Duncan Sr. last saw his son late Sunday night.

Duncan's ankle monitor was reportedly found near his home.

Duncan is wanted for tampering with electronic monitoring equipment and simple escape, but it was not immediately clear for what charges he was initially wearing the monitor.

WBRZ is waiting on a response back from the Office of Juvenile Justice.