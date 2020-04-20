72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arrest warrant issued for controversial Central pastor Tony Spell

Monday, April 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Tony Spell, a local pastor who was cited in recent weeks after he flagrantly defied the state's stay-at-home order by holding services at Life Tabernacle Church, is facing new criminal charges.

According to the Central Police Department, Spell is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault related to an incident that happened Sunday. Police records confirmed the warrant, but no other details about the alleged crime were immediately available. 

Last week, a local attorney representing Spell was hospitalized with the coronavirus. One of Life Tabernacle's church members also died from COVID-19 that same week.

This is a developing story.

