Arrest made in wild shooting incident that injured three in St. Francisville

3 hours 25 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, June 04 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A man has been arrested in connection with a wild shooting incident that injured three people at a West Feliciana gas station on Thursday night, authorities say.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Demarcus Dunbar was arrested after Dunbar turned himself in to the St. Francisville Police Department in connection with the incident

Multiple shots were fired at a St. Francisville Circle K Shell gas station along LA 7747 and US 61 around 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

Reports indicate that the three wounded victims are in stable condition. 

Local authorities are likely to release a statement related to the incident later Friday morning. 

The St. Francisville Police Department is taking the lead in the case, and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office has been providing assistance. 

WBRZ will continue to update readers as officials provide additional information. 

