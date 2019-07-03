Arrest made in rash of Pointe Coupee burglaries; ATVs, lawnmower, other items stolen

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Deputies say they've arrested a person responsible for stealing items around Pointe Coupee Parish.

Authorities say several possessions were taken from residents over the past several days, including multiple ATVs, a dirt bike, and a Snapper riding lawnmower. The thefts happened on Oakland Road in Lakeland and Highway 418 in Lettsworth.

The sheriff's office announced Wednesday that one person was taken into custody. One of the ATVs from Oakland Road was recovered, as well as another that was reported stolen in Evangeline Parish.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officials at (225) 694-3737.