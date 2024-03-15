67°
Arrest made in last month's fatal Denham Springs hit-and-run

DENHAM SPRINGS — State troopers arrested a man for last month's fatal hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

Timothy Brady, 41, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Friday for negligent homicide, hit and run resulting in death, obstruction of justice and other traffic related offenses.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Earl Jones, 46, was struck by a truck and killed while he was biking down LA-1026. Police identified Jones as the driver of the truck.

